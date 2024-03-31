BJP can take any measure to remove Oppn: Bratya Basu slams saffron brigade

Malda: Bratya Basu, state minister of Education, addressing the 3rd state conference of West Bengal College and University Professor’s Union (WBCUPA) in Malda, slammed BJP over various issues. The conference attended by over 1700 teachers



was held in the grounds of the University of Gour Banga (UGB) on Saturday.

Alongside other ministers and leaders of district Trinamool Congress, the TMC candidates of the North and South Malda seats, Prasun Banerjee and Shahnawaz Ali Raihan respectively, were present in the meeting. Basu said: “BJP is a party that can take any measure to remove the Opposition. They either malign the Opposition by trolling them or get them jailed using ED and CBI. The two main big leaders of BJP have turned into agents of private companies and are selling off the country. They could not buy off Mamata Banerjee, so they are using ED and CBI to spread terror in Bengal. Why can’t these agencies be seen in BJP-ruled states?”

Basu added that there has been no breach of MCC while organising this conference. After the conference, a seminar on education related matters was also held.

While speaking on Nirmala Sitaraman, Basu said: “Sitaraman is disinclined to contest elections from Tamil Nadu for she is sure to get her security money forfeited. Perhaps, she is trying to get a seat in Rajya Sabha. BJP can field her in any of the 4 seats in Bengal for which they haven’t declared candidates. In Bengal huge funds are not required.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, national secretary of TMC, is slated to visit Malda on April 5 for a meeting with the district election committee of TMC at a private hotel of Narayanpur under the Malda Police Station. Banerjee is to meet and discuss election related matters regarding campaign and strategy with the committee which includes MP, MLAs, district president of TMC

and other leaders.