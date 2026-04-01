‘BJP cadres caught with over 400 fake Form 6 applications by BLOs’

Kolkata: A day after allegations of mass applications for restoration of voter names through Form 6, a similar incident surfaced on Tuesday when a man was seen carrying a bag allegedly full of such forms entering the Election Commission office. The issue escalated as TMC workers and TMC-backed BLOs protested outside the CEO office. The Trinamool Congress has filed a police complaint seeking an investigation.

The TMC alleged that after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari left the EC office, a man from East Midnapore arrived with bulk Form 6 submissions. At a Press conference, Shashi Panja showed video footage and said: “A man with more than 400 Form 6 applications was caught red-handed by BLOs. They are BJP cadres.” Referring to Monday, she added: “We went to the EC office yesterday, and our national general secretary demanded the publication of CCTV footage. Why have we not received it yet?”

Citing trends in other states, Abhishek Banerjee said: “In Maharashtra, 43,84,814 voters were added in five years, and another 40,81,229 in five months. In Delhi, 4,16,648 were added in four years, and another 3,99,362 in seven months. I had warned that the real rigging is not in EVMs, but in electoral rolls. Bengal is now witnessing exactly that.”

Tension flared outside the CEO’s office when TMC protesters were joined by BJP workers, leading to shouting, pushing, and scuffles before police stepped in to control the situation. Rejecting the “vote theft” charge, state CEO Manoj Agarwal said: “There is no such software in the CEO’s office that allows names to be added or deleted. If someone is accused of being a fake voter, officials carry out verification following the procedure, and the report is submitted to the Commission.”

On the unrest, he added: “BNS Sections 144 and 163 are in force in front of the EC office as we are under the Model Code of Conduct. It is the responsibility of the state police to maintain peace.”

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari also courted controversy by urging strong action involving Central Forces and criticising the Kolkata Police Commissioner, alleging bias and external influence.