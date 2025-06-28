BJP blames TMC over poor law & order

Kolkata: State BJP has trained its guns on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state after the alleged gang-rape of a law student inside a law college

in South Kolkata.

The BJP, which is the key Opposition in Bengal, called the state government “anti-women” and demanded “a fair and unbiased investigation, free from political interference.”

BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday claimed that the incident shows that female students are “not safe” in educational institutes in the state.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Majumdar alleged that the law and order situation in Bengal is “in shambles”. After the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year, the alleged incident of gang-rape of a student in a law college goes on to prove that “female students are not safe in educational institutions”, Majumdar alleged.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also condemned the incident and said that a huge protest will be organised in connection with the crime. He also demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.

He also alleged that senior officers of Kolkata Police were in Digha, where the Chief Minister was participating in the Rath Yatra from the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple. Meanwhile, condemning the incident, TMC demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

TMC pointedly blamed the BJP for “delaying” the passage of the ‘Aparajita’ anti-rape Bill, brought in the wake of the tragic RG Kar rape case.