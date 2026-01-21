BJP Bengal names panel chiefs, tightens ‘organisational grip’

Kolkata: BJP’s Bengal unit on Tuesday announced the heads of its key state panels, including two sitting Lok Sabha MPs, as part of efforts to strengthen its organisational base ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Party insiders said the reshuffle aims to place experienced leaders in charge of major organisational wings to energise grassroots workers. Political observers noted that state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya has retained firm control by nominating leaders close to him, with the 2026 polls seen as a crucial test of his leadership.

According to the list issued by BJP’s state president, the party’s two-time Lok Sabha member from Bishunupur Constituency in Bankura, Saumitra Khan, has been named as the in-charge of the party’s Yuva Morcha (youth wing) in the state.

Similarly, the party’s two-time Lok Sabha member from Purulia, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, has been named as the party’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha. Actress-turned-politician and the party’s former Lok Sabha member from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, has been named as the in-charge of the Mahila Morcha.

Bapi Goswami has been named as the party’s Kisan Morcha and Ajit Das is the new in-charge of the party’s Other Backwards Class (OBC) Morcha in the state. Khudiram Tudu has been named as the head of the party’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha, and Amitava Roy as the party’s Minority Morcha. The BJP had announced its new 35-member state committee earlier this month, including 12 vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 12 secretaries, one treasurer, two joint treasurers, one office secretary, and one joint

office secretary. According to party leadership, one of the main objectives of restructuring is to reinforce the BJP’s outreach across different sections of society, be it youth, women, backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes.