BJP Bachao Mancha asks party supporters ‘to vote in favour of NOTA’

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, infighting appears to be brewing in the state BJP with a faction within the party in the name of “BJP Bachao Mancha” (platform to save BJP) openly asking its supporters to cast their votes in favour of “NOTA” as it alleged that the names of the BJP’s original leaders were not announced as candidates.



BJP Bachao Mancha held a meeting in the city on Thursday where they said that BJP’s candidates this year are worse than those who had contested in the 2021 Assembly elections. They alleged that old BJP leaders who had played a key role within the party have been sidelined.

They also alleged that original BJP leaders have not been made candidates. The forum also attacked Suvendu Adhikari saying that the BJP will not take steps against Adhikari despite his name being featured in the CBI’s FIR.

A senior leader of the forum said that the BJP should not keep thieves within the party when it is accusing others. Infighting brewed in the state BJP over formation of district-wise election committee while the newly-constituted Lok Sabha election committee had apparently excluded Dilip Ghosh, paving the way for speculations.

Many party leaders and workers staged demonstrations at BJP’s New Town office last year alleging that those who came to BJP from Trinamool were awarded important portfolios.