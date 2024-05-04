BJP attempting to intimidate IAS & IPS officers: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to intimidate IAS and IPS officers.



“They (BJP) are so scared that they are calling IPS and IAS officers and threatening them to stand by the side of the BJP. The officers are asked to stay away from the Trinamool Congress. Do you think that this news will not reach us,” Banerjee slammed the BJP. She was addressing two election rallies in East Burdwan — Raina and Purbasthali.

Banerjee also alleged that around 1,500 state police who were taken by the Election Commission for conducting polls in other states were not given postal ballots. “State police can be taken to other states but why they will not be given postal ballots? Why will the permission not be given? Either you (ECI) give them permission to cast their votes or else I will bring them back to the state. You can do whatever you wish to,” Banerjee hit out at the ECI.

Banerjee also hit out at Modi for mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over contesting from two Lok Sabha seats, saying PM Modi and many others from the BJP have done the same in the past.

“He (Modi) unnecessarily made a statement this morning. Although CPI(M), Congress and BJP are contesting as partners in Bengal, he referred to the Congress and asked why Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rai Bareli. He (Rahul) has done what he wanted. He has every right. How does it concern you? You also fought from two seats in the past. Many in your party did it,” Banerjee trained her guns at the PM from an election rally in Burdwan. Incidentally, PM Modi held back-to-back election rallies in Bengal on Friday.

“It seems he (Modi) has no work to do. A PM doesn’t even know what should be said, and what shouldn’t,” Banerjee said, referring to the barbs that PM Modi threw at Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi from a rally in Burdwan said that he had spoken about the Congress losing the elections in his

Parliament speech. “When their senior leader quit her Lok Sabha seat and entered Parliament through Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, it was evident they sensed defeat,” he said, a reference to Sonia Gandhi’s decision not to contest from the Gandhi family pocket borough Rae Bareli due to health reasons. On Friday, the Congress announced Rahul Gandhi will contest from the constituency.

Reacting to Modi’s comment that BJP would open a legal cell for the help of genuine candidates who have been rendered jobless following High Court order, Banerjee said that Modi should not say anything about this as his party BJP in connivance with the CPI(M) snatched jobs of around 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff.