BJP attempting to ‘divide Bengal’, betrayed Bihar women: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of attempting to “divide Bengal again” through delimitation while also alleging that the saffron party had betrayed women beneficiaries in Bihar by taking back pre-poll welfare assistance.



Addressing rallies in Khondoghosh, Chhatna and Asansol, Banerjee claimed there were plans to merge parts of West Bengal with neighbouring regions such as Bihar and Odisha, warning that such moves would harm the state’s

identity and rights. She said her government would resist any attempt to alter Bengal’s boundaries or impose policies such as NRC or detention camps.

She also alleged that women beneficiaries in BJP-ruled Bihar were asked to return pre-poll financial assistance, citing instances of coercion including threats and demolitions. “They give before elections and take it back later. We do not,” she said, highlighting the state’s welfare model.

Contrasting this with West Bengal’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, she asserted that benefits given by her government are never withdrawn.

Banerjee further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged unfulfilled promises, including Rs 15 lakh deposits and employment guarantees. Targeting the BJP’s promise of providing Rs 3,000 to women in West Bengal, she raised doubts over its credibility in light of her Bihar allegations.

Speaking from the coal belt region of Asansol, Banerjee alleged that the BJP benefits from and shields illegal coal trade networks, accusing the party of politicising the issue while deflecting accountability during elections.

In a separate attack, she raised concerns over the treatment of women during election-related checks, alleging that they were being subjected to “indecent” searches, with personal belongings examined in a humiliating manner. She warned that such actions amounted to harassment in the name of enforcement.

Banerjee also criticised the Election Commission of India, alleging bias and selective enforcement. She claimed that permissions for opposition rallies were delayed while those for BJP leaders were expedited.

Further, she alleged large-scale irregularities in voter processes, claiming that the names of lakhs of voters had been deleted during verification drives. She also warned party workers to remain alert against any possible “operation” from midnight aimed at intimidating voters.