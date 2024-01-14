BJP ally Hamro Party president joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Manipur

Darjeeling: With fast changing political equations in the Hills, Hamro Party president Ajoy Edwards addressing the gathering from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur, pledged support to the programme and stated that they will be taking part in the programme in the North East states.



Hamro Party, the second largest political outfit in the Darjeeling Hills, is an ally of the BJP. There were ample indications of the party’s leanings towards the Congress.

“Like Manipur Darjeeling had voted for Modiji. It was a big mistake. Modiji had stated that the Gorkha’s dream is his dream but after 15 years, the dream still remains a dream, nothing has transpired on the ground. After 15 years of nothing I met Rahulji a week ago,” stated Edwards in his address.

The Hamro Party president stated that like late Rajiv Gandhi was like a guardian to the Gorkhas. “During the Gorkhaland agitation of the 1980s, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had visited Darjeeling thrice. In 2017 during the 105 days of unrest and suffering, our guardian Modiji just remained a silent spectator. Like in the case of Manipur now. The past 8 months Manipur has been violent but Modiji has been silent. Darjeeling stands with Manipur. Aren’t Manipur and Darjeeling a part of India?” questioned Edwards.

The yatra began at noon from Kjongjom War Memorial in Thoubal, 40 km from Imphal. The yatra will cover a distance of 6713 km covering 110 districts. It will conclude in Mumbai on March 20. The yatra was initially planned to be flagged off from Imphal Palace Grounds but the venue was changed owing to BJP-led government imposed restrictions.

When questioned on whether the Hamro Party was switching sides, Edwards, talking to Millennium Post from Imphal, stated: “I had got a formal invitation from the Congress to join the rally. I have supported the rally to get justice for our people also. For our issues to be heard we should have a stake in the high table. We need to keep good relations with parties that matter. Whatever little has been given to the Gorkha community, happened during Congress rule, starting from inclusion of Nepali language in the 8th Schedule, Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council, signing of the memorandum of agreement for 6th Schedule status and then the GTA. Darjeeling did not get anything in the BJP’s rule. Let alone anything they don’t even give the grant in aid to the GTA.”