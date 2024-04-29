‘BJP allowed JD(S) MP to flee India despite committing crimes against women’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday, alleged that the BJP allowed Prajwal Revanna, a JD(S) MP, to flee the country to Germany after “committing heinous crimes against women”.



Referring to a news media report on its social media handle, the party wrote on X: “In @BJP4India’s ‘New India’, full immunity is granted to those who sexually assault women & record videos. Today, the Centre allowed its ally & JD(S) MP@iPrajwalRevanna to flee the country after committing heinous crimes against women. Yet, Mr. Prachar Mantri’s Sandesh in Karnataka today did not include the pain of the women there. Modi Ki Guarantee = Nari Atyachaar Ki Warranty.”” Referring to another news report, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose wrote on X: “Yet another shameful incident for @BJP4India. BJP ally Deve Gowda’s grandson JD (S) MP P. Revanna now caught in a sex scandal.

Reports say Revanna flees country in an obscene video case. Of course he is “sanskari” ally of @BJP4India so will anyone touch him? Shame!” Trinamool MLA Shashi Panja wrote on X: “A sexual assaulter, Prajwal Revanna, is a JD(S) MP candidate from Hassan. Will these molesters represent the people of the constituencies? Where is@sharmarekha now? Oh, but acting against her masters is not in her puppet rulebook? NARI SAMMAN or NARI APMAN, Modiji?” However, the news report referred to by TMC claimed that Prajwal Revanna filed a complaint on Sunday claiming that the “obscene videos” being circulated are doctored. Further, it could not be verified as to whether Revanna indeed “fled” to Germany.

Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD (S) chief Deve Gowda.