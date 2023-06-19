BJP alleges candidate’s brother abducted, man found at in-laws’ home

Malda: The BJP on Monday launched a massive protest claiming that the younger brother of the BJP candidate from English Bazar Panchayat Samiti was allegedly abducted from Mahadipur area in Malda by TMC workers on Sunday.



The BJP staged a protest on National Highway 34 on Monday morning. Interestingly, the police found the “missing” Prasenjit Saha from his in-laws’ house on Monday. Prasenjit is the brother of BJP candidate Nimai Singha.

The family had filed a missing case in the English Bazar police station on Sunday evening. Prasenjit claimed that an unknown miscreant had forced him to board a car at around 3:30 pm from Mahadipur and left him near Jadupur from where he had gone to his in-laws’ house.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “We tracked down Prasenjit Singha in his in-laws’ house. He made a complaint of abduction in a car by an unknown miscreant. A specific case has been filed and investigation is on.”

Amlan Bhaduri, general secretary of BJP’s South Malda organisational district, said: “If terror, murder and abductions are to happen then why are elections being conducted?”

Subhamay Basu, district spokesperson for TMC, said: “The filing of nomination has been done very peacefully. Why would someone abduct him and leave him near his in-laws’ house. It is staged to defame the TMC.”