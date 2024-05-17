BJP aiming to uproot tribals by implementing the NRC: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Delhi, CAA-NRC will be scrapped.



She also accused the Narendra Modi government of orchestrating a plan which would eventually take away the rights of tribal people and also sow discord among different backward communities.

Speaking at an election rally in support of TMC’s Jhargram Lok Sabha candidate Kalipada Soren, Banerjee said that the BJP was aiming to uproot tribals by implementing the NRC, ultimately depriving them of their land rights.

She also accused the BJP of fomenting tension between Adivasis and Kurmis. Banerjee also held another rally in Daspur in support of her party candidate in Ghatal, Dev. Later in the day she also held a roadshow in support of her party candidate in Midnapore June Malia.

“We have already passed legislation to ensure that tribals can reside on their ancestral lands”, Banerjee said while emphasizing her administration’s dedication to safeguarding tribal land rights. She further alleged that the “BJP may want to drive out Adivasis, Kurmis and other backward castes through the NRC and engineer fights among them by introducing the Uniform Civil Code. But I vow to protect them till my last breath,” she said.

Banerjee also accused a section of the media of publishing advertisements with photographs of Prime Minister Modi boasting about the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre without proper attribution.

“I have nothing against journalists, but how come the authorities of those publications allow such advertisements to be carried without any check,” she said.

Attacking the Modi government over the publishing of advertisements Banerjee said: “The BJP is publishing advertisements with false information. One such advertisement says that migrant Hindu and Sikh communities can apply for citizenship under the CAA. Please don’t believe them, you (the electorate) are all already bona fide citizens. If you apply, you will be driven out.”

She once again assured that if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre they will scrap NRC. “If the INDIA bloc comes to power in Delhi, I assure the NRC will be scrapped. We will come up with laws that ensure tribals’ permanent right on their land,” she said.

Banerjee once again attacked the CPI(M) for creating unrest in the Jangalmahal region during their tenure. She also said that after her government came to power in 2011, efforts were made to bring prosperity. “Since 2011, Junglemahal has been smiling. Don’t vote for BJP, don’t vote for ‘harmad’ (tormentor) CPI(M),” she said.

During the meeting at Jhargram today, Banerjee displayed yet another reason why she is adored by the masses as the true people’s leader. Towards the end of her rally when her worn-out (and iconic) slippers finally gave way, the Bengal Chief Minister had a solution ready - a safety pin! said a press statement issued by the TMC.

“My slippers are worn out due to all the walking that I do. It’s nobody’s fault. The slippers have lasted longer than anticipated,” she said to an amused crowd.