BJP after my party, family: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the BJP accusing it of targeting her family and partymen by unleashing Central agencies and reiterated that if needed she will be reaching out to the districts to continue Naba Jowar campaign initiated by her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Her outburst came soon after Abhishek was summoned to appear before the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on Saturday morning.



She had stepped in to address the rally scheduled at Patrasayer in Bankura virtually from Kolkata as Abhishek, who was slated to address the rally, had to leave for Kolkata urgently to be able to appear before the CBI at 11 am on Saturday.

She also announced launching of a new programme to directly connect with the masses soon. “We have been organising Didir Doot and Naba Jowar. I will soon start Sarasari Mukhomantri (Direct Connect with Chief Minister) programme through which people can call up and discuss their problems with me directly. Steps will be taken to address them. There will be a specific time duration of this direct connection with me,” she said.

Stating that Abhishek has been campaigning without break for the last 25 days, she said the BJP is apprehensive of his outreach programme (Naba Jowar) which has gained immense popularity. “In an attempt to stop his programme, they have slapped the CBI notice. You cannot stop Naba Jowar by stopping Abhishek through unleashing central agencies like the ED and the CBI. If needed, I will go to the districts and continue Naba Jowar campaign,” she said in her virtual address.

She vowed to transform the Naba Jowar campaign into a ‘Nabaplaban’ (new flood of the people) and made it clear that her party will continue to fight against the saffron brigade till it is ousted from the Centre. Till BJP is ousted from the Centre, our fight against its tyranny will continue,” she maintained.

She added that apart from UP and Gujarat, BJP will be losing in all the states in the ensuing elections.

Highlighting various projects that are aimed at creating huge employment opportunities in the state in the days to come, Mamata Banerjee said that employment has increased by over 40 percent in Bengal. She exuded confidence that in the next five years, unemployment in Bengal will be a thing of the past.