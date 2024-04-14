BJP activists accused of burning TMC flags in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: A serious allegation of burning Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags in the dark of night was raised against BJP-backed individuals. The incident occurred at Majhiali Gram Panchayat under Chopra Police Station in North Dinajpur on Saturday night. In protest of the incident on Sunday, a group of TMC workers staged a demonstration by blocking the road in Kachakali. The protest lasted for several hours before the police intervened and cleared the blockade. However, the local BJP leadership denied all allegations. A written complaint was filed by the TMC party with the police regarding the incident. Police have initiated an investigation after receiving the complaint. As of the latest update, no arrests have been made.

Gopal Bhowmik, Regional Election Convener of TMC’s Majhiali GP, alleged: “Five flags were burnt by BJP activists during the night. We strongly condemn this incident and have filed a written complaint with the police. We will also report the matter to the Election Commission.” Barun Singh, a local BJP Mandal president, refuted the charges, stating: “No one from the BJP party would engage in burning TMC flags. I believe the TMC is attempting to fabricate false accusations by burning their own flags.”