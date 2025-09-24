BJP acting like political vulture, spreading a cesspool of lies: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused the Bengal BJP of behaving like a “political vulture,” alleging that the saffron party was indulging in politics over dead bodies during a time of crisis.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said that while the state government and its agencies were working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the city, the state BJP chose to “spew venom” instead of showing solidarity. “They cannot resist sneering, mocking and spreading a cesspool of lies because they thrive only on distortion and hate,” Bhattacharya stated.

“The torrential downpour that hit Kolkata on September 22 was unprecedented, unforgiving and tragic. Precious lives were lost, and numerous families suffered damages right before the festive season. For any party with a shred of humanity, this would be a moment to stand with the people, offer help, and show compassion. But the BJP has proven once again that it is a POLITICAL VULTURE, feasting on misery and turning grief into a grotesque spectacle,” Bhattacharya added.

Trinamool Congress MP Ritabrata Banerjee said: “When the state administration was out on the streets helping people in need, the BJP leaders were on social media, spreading filth. They are so morally bankrupt that all they see in a natural calamity is an opportunity to communalise and attack the Chief Minister.”

He further stated: “Those who turn a natural disaster into a communal weapon, those who treat corpses as stepping stones to power are not leaders, they are carrion-feeders. The people of Bengal know the difference. They can see who works in times of crisis and who feeds on it like parasites.”

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “As Kolkata struggled against the fury of a record-breaking downpour, the State Administration under the Chief Minister moved with wartime urgency to restore normalcy. And what did the BJP do in the same moment of crisis? Instead of offering solidarity, they offered slander. Instead of compassion, they spewed poison.”

He added: “Instead of helping the distressed, they celebrated their misery. This is the BJP’s DNA: to twist grief into propaganda, to communalise rain and thunder, to dance on people’s graves.”