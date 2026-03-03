BJP accuses TMC of ‘deliberately’ deleting voters’ names from rolls

Malda: The publication of the final voter list by the Election Commission of India on Saturday has sparked a major political controversy in Malda, with the BJP alleging large-scale deletions of voters’ names in Assembly constituencies



held by the party.

According to official figures, the draft electoral roll in Malda had 29,97,660 voters. While 6,825 names were added during the revision process, the final list stands at 29,86,203 voters, indicating that 18,282 names have been deleted.

The majority of deletions have reportedly taken place in four Assembly constituencies — Habibpur, Gazole, Malda and English Bazar — all currently represented by the BJP. Among them, Gazole recorded the highest deletions at 5,262 names, followed by Malda (4,053), Habibpur (4,049) and English Bazar (1,415).

BJP leaders have accused the administration of selectively targeting constituencies where the party emerged victorious. Ajay Gangopadhyay, president of the BJP’s South Malda organisational district, alleged political interference in the revision process. “The SIR work was carried out by administrative officials. Under instructions from the top, they deliberately deleted more voters’ names in seats won by the BJP. We are preparing to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress, however, dismissed the allegations and countered with its own charge. District spokesperson Ashish Kundu claimed the revision process was influenced by the BJP at the national level. “The BJP tried to use the Commission to conspire against Bengali voters. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee protested strongly. Now the BJP is facing the consequences of its own actions,” he said.

In contrast, constituencies held by the Trinamool Congress saw comparatively fewer deletions. Sujapur recorded the lowest figure at just 68 names removed, while Baishnabnagar saw the highest among TMC-held seats with 846 deletions.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in several parts of Malda over the ‘final’ electoral rolls.

In Jadupur-II gram panchayat under English Bazar block, residents took to the streets holding their voter slips, while in Chanchal-I block, some voters staged a demonstration in front of a local BLO’s residence, demanding restoration of their names.