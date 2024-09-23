BJP accused of arson at Trinamool Congress party office in Tufanganj

COOCH BEHAR: Tension erupted in the Vander Kuthi area of Barkodali-I Gram Panchayat in Cooch Behar after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of setting fire to their local party office on Saturday night. The incident took place under cover of darkness, sparking tension.



Trinamool Congress president for Tufanganj-II Block, Manik Barman, alleged that BJP members were responsible for the arson. “On Saturday night, BJP members set fire to our party office. This follows previous incidents where our office was vandalised. We believe this attack was orchestrated by a member of the Panchayat Samiti from the BJP, as they attempt to instill fear in the community,” Barman stated. He confirmed that a complaint has been filed with the police following a preliminary investigation.

In response, BJP leader Dibakar Adhikari dismissed the accusations, attributing the incident to internal conflicts within the Trinamool Congress. “This incident stems from their own factionalism.

The allegations against the BJP are baseless. In truth, they have brought in outsiders to disrupt the peace in the area. Local residents are well aware of the situation,”

Adhikari asserted.