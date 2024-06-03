Bizman’s murder: Traders & family members protest

Alipurduar: Traders, family members and local residents initiated a blockade on the Falakata-Alipurduar National Highway (NH) 31, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators responsible for the death of a local businessman, as no arrests have been made even two days after the discovery of his body.

Dilip Sarkar, a resident of Putimari Boxir Baj in Cooch Behar district, left his home for business in Falakata on Friday. However, he did not return that night. On Saturday morning, his body was discovered in the Sisargarh area of Falakata, Alipurduar district, with his hands and feet bound and a rope around his neck. Despite two days passing since the incident, the police have yet to apprehend any suspects.

Around 12 pm on Monday, local residents, including businessmen from Putimari market, staged a blockade on NH 31 to protest the lack of progress in the case and demand the arrest of the culprits. The blockade brought traffic to a standstill on the national highway.

The Sonapur Outpost Police intervened and managed to lift the blockade after two hours, assuring the protestors of action. However, locals have warned of more significant protests in the future if no arrests are made within the next two days. Tarini Barman, Secretary of the Putimari Bazar Traders Association, expressed frustration, stating: “Even after two days, the police have failed to make any arrests. Today’s road blockade is a plea for the swift apprehension of the criminals.”