Bizman takes loan using docus of other people, held

Kolkata: A businessman dealing in old and used cars was arrested by the cops of Patuli Police Station for allegedly obtaining a loan using other people’s documents from a bank.

According to sources, recently a complaint was lodged by a rickshaw puller alleging that someone had obtained a loan worth about Rs 9 lakh.

The rickshaw puller came to know about the loan when the bank authorities got in touch with him asking to repay the EMIs. When the rickshaw puller was shown a few documents containing his signature, he reportedly told the bank officials that the signature was not his. After he lodged the complaint, an FIR was registered and a probe was initiated. During investigation, it was found that the businessman identified as Jayanta Roy Chowdhuri lured the rickshaw puller by assuring him to arrange some amount of money and took some documents.

Later, he used those documents and forged the signature along with a few other documents to avail the loan. After arresting Roy Chowdhuri, cops came to know that earlier he tried to obtain a loan using the documents of another person but failed as the concerned bank rejected the application over some suspicion.

Police are probing to find out if any other persons are involved in the cheating.