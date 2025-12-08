Bizman survives firing, 6 miscreants arrested in Hemtabad

Raiganj: Police arrested six miscreants after they reportedly attempted to kill a businessman by firing multiple rounds at his residence in Hemtabad in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accused were identified as Badal Paswan, Rajib Sarkar, Samir Das, Dipankar Dey, Sanjib Sarkar and Sanjay Dutta, residents of various locations under Raiganj and Hemtabad Police Station areas.

Police are now probing the motive behind the attack and searching for other suspects involved in the incident.

According to police sources, the accused were arrested from a secret hideout based on specific intelligence inputs.

They were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Raiganj on Sunday evening.

Two of them were remanded to police custody for four days, while the remaining four were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The victim, businessman Mantulala Tarafder, a fertiliser merchant, narrated the terrifying incident: “Around midnight, nearly 10 men arrived on motorcycles and started breaking my front gate.

When I asked the reason from a distance, they fired around six to seven rounds. I narrowly escaped.”

Sujit Lama IC of Hemtabad Police Station confirmed the arrest and stated: “We arrested six miscreants from their hideout and recovered a firearm. Further investigation is underway.”