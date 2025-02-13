Bizman stabbed in KLC area

Kolkata: A businessman was stabbed multiple times by a man in Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) area on Wednesday morning.

The injured businessman identified as Malek Mollah of Bhatipota in KLC area was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata where he had been admitted. According to sources, on Wednesday morning Mollah was at his home when the businessman received a call. After a while, a man arrived at his home to meet Mollah. Suddenly, the family members and neighbours heard Mollah screaming. Before they could reach the room where Mollah was screaming, the attacker fled. The family members and neighbours found Mollah lying in a pool of blood with multiple sharp cut injuries.

Immediately Mollah was rushed to a city hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, KLC Police Station was informed. Cops went to the spot and questioned Mollah’s family members and neighbours. However, nobody was able to say anything about the attacker. Police have registered an attempt to murder case and started a probe to establish the identity of the accused. It is suspected that Mollah was attacked over some sort of old business or personal rivalry.