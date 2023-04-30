Bizman shot dead in Asansol

kolkata: A businessman who is also a BJP worker in the Ranisayar area in Asansol was shot dead by unknown miscreants on Saturday afternoon in the Jamuria area.

On Saturday afternoon, police came to know from local people about a man with a gunshot injury lying unconscious inside a car on the National Highway (NH) 2 near Jamuria Chanda More.

Police rushed the man to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

While probing, police found that only one of the windows of the car was half open and the air condition was still on. Also, the businessman who was later identified as Rajendra Shaw was involved in land-related business and also has a ration dealership.

Rajendra’s father told the cops that his son had left home with about Rs five lakh cash after receiving several calls on his mobile phone.

Police while probing the spot of the incident found that there was no CCTV camera installed there. Also, the car was found properly parked at the roadside on Saturday. Police suspect that Rajendra was stopped as per a plan at the said spot so that the identities of the killers are not revealed.

Moreover, police strongly suspect that someone close to Rajendra is involved in the murder as the businessman might have stopped seeing a known face. As soon as he rolled down the front left window glass, Rajendra was shot from close range believe the police. Cops are checking the phone-call details of Rajendra to identify who all were calling him before he left home.