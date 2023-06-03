Bizman shot at
KOLKATA: A businessman was shot by unknown miscreants early on Friday morning in Hindmotor of Hooghly. The injured businessman Rajib Sarkar was rushed to a nursing home where he was treated and later discharged. The bullet had reportedly passed through his shoulder.
According to police sources, Sarkar owns a business of eggs. Everyday a distributor van full of eggs arrives at the Ghoshpara ghat in Hindmotor from where local businessmen procure eggs for their business. To buy eggs, Sarkar had been to Ghoshpara Ghat.
Next Story