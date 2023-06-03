Bizman shot at

KOLKATA: A businessman was shot by unknown miscreants early on Friday morning in Hindmotor of Hooghly. The injured businessman Rajib Sarkar was rushed to a nursing home where he was treated and later discharged. The bullet had reportedly passed through his shoulder.



According to police sources, Sarkar owns a business of eggs. Everyday a distributor van full of eggs arrives at the Ghoshpara ghat in Hindmotor from where local businessmen procure eggs for their business. To buy eggs, Sarkar had been to Ghoshpara Ghat.