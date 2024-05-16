Bizman robbed off Rs 7L, probe on

Raiganj: Two persons robbed a businessman of Rs 7 lakh after breaking the lock of the box of a motorcycle. Sohail Akhtar, a service provider of State Bank Of India (SBI), had parked his bike close to SBI Dalkhola branch on Wednesday afternoon. Two youths stole the amount after breaking the lock. Police have started an investigation and collected the CCTV footage on Thursday to identify the robbers.



Sohail Akhtar, a resident of Giagachhi in Dalkhola, said: “On Wednesday, I withdrew Rs 7 lakh from SBI. Keeping the amount in the box of my motorcycle that was parked near the bank, I visited the market place. After five minutes when I returned, I found the box was forced open and money was gone. The CCTV footage of the market showed two miscreants committing the crime.” Rabindranath Biswas, SDPO Dalkhola, said: “We have collected the CCTV footage of the locality. We have started an investigation. The miscreants are being traced. They will be caught soon.”