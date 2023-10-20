Bizman receives life-threatening message on phone demanding Rs 10 lakh

Cooch Behar: A commotion erupted in the Naziran Deotikhata area of Tufanganj-II when a businessman received an alarming message on his mobile phone from an unknown number via WhatsApp.



The message demanded a hefty sum of Rs 10 lakh and claimed to be on behalf of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO). The businessman and his family were also threatened with dire consequences if the money was not deposited into the KLO’s war fund within three days. Fearing for their lives, the businessman promptly reported the incident at the Boxirhat Police Station.

Binay Das is a resident of the Naziran Deotikhata area and makes a living as a truck trader. Last Saturday, he received a message on WhatsApp requesting Rs 10 lakh. However, owing to his busy schedule, he could not see the message. Then, on a Thursday afternoon, he received a call from an unfamiliar number where he was informed about the WhatsApp message he was yet to read. He was told that if he didn’t pay the specified amount within three days, he and his family would face grave consequences. Subsequently, he went to the Jorai outpost of the Boxirhat Police Station and submitted a written complaint.

According to police sources, the message received on the businessman’s mobile phone bore the signature of the CEO of the KLO. The message said that the KLO has been engaged in a revolutionary war to liberate the region since 1983 and, therefore, requested ten lakh rupees as a donation from the businessman. Binay said that the message did not specify where or to whom the money should be paid. He and his family are living in constant fear due to this threat.