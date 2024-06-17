Bizman held for stealing cement worth about Rs 45L

Kolkata: A businessman was arrested for allegedly stealing cement worth about Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of delivering the consignment. According to sources, a logistics company had an agreement with a reputed cement manufacturing company to deliver the cement to various places from the factories and warehouses.



The accused businessman identified as Ashutosh Singh who owns several trucks was given the agency to deliver the consignments. Accordingly, Singh’s 50 trucks were loaded with cement sacks from the factory and warehouse but none of them reached the locations where the cement was to be delivered.

Singh, allegedly forged several documents to prove that he had delivered the cement sacks to the designated places.

Such incidents happened in the past few months following which the cement manufacturing company authorities reportedly conducted an enquiry and found that none of the consignments reached the designated places. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station alleging that cement worth Rs 45 lakh was stolen.

During the probe, cops came to know that the drivers had fled with the cement-laden trucks to several locations in Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on Singh’s orders.

A few days ago, cops nabbed Singh. He is being grilled to find out the trucks and the drivers along with the cement sacks.