Bizman held by ED in ration distribution scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a businessman in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.

The businessman identified as Biswajit Das is said to be close to former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Addya. According to sources, Biswajit owns businesses of import and export along with forex trading. It is alleged that he was involved in hawala transactions too.

Biswajit’s name cropped up while interrogating Addya. ED was carrying out search operations across the city since Tuesday in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. During a search of Biswajit’s house at IB Block in Salt Lake ED officials reportedly found several incriminating documents which were seized. When ED started the search operation at Biswajit’s house, he was not there. On Wednesday, he returned and faced interrogation by the central agency. ED claimed that Biswajit was not cooperating and thus he was arrested.