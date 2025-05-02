Bizman hacked to death by youth during confrontation

Siliguri: The Madani Bazar area in Siliguri’s Baribhasha locality was gripped by tension following the death of a local businessman, Bidyut Das, who was allegedly hacked to death by a youth during a confrontation.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, leading to a protest that escalated into vandalism and a police intervention.

According to local sources, the incident began on Wednesday evening, with a scuffle between two children in the neighbourhood. When one of the children was reportedly assaulted by a youth named Vikram Sarkar, Bidyut Das intervened to

stop the violence. In response, Sarkar allegedly attacked Das with a sharp weapon. The injured businessman was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. The whole incident happened in front of the daughter of the deceased businessman.

The tragic news triggered unrest in the community. After Das’s body was brought back to the area after the post-mortem on Thursday evening, angry residents, including the deceased’s family members, gathered in front of the accused’s house.

The protest quickly turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones and vandalising the property. As panic spread, a large police force from New Jalpaiguri Police Station rushed to the spot and carried out a lathicharge to disperse the crowd and restore order. Police have already arrested Vikram Sarkar in connection with the murder. Several others have also been detained for inciting violence and damaging property during the protest. Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area. Meanwhile, local residents continue to demand strict action against the accused and justice for the slain businessman.

Sources further stated that the accused youth had been arrested earlier on charges of multiple anti-social activities. An investigation is underway and the situation remains under close watch.