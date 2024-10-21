Bizman found murdered in South Dinajpur, suspect arrested

BALURGHAT: A businessman from South Dinajpur, Mithun Chakraborty, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Buniadpur, Ward 14 of Dhumsa Dighi area. The crime occurred on October 13, early Monday morning, when a group of assailants allegedly entered his

room and killed him.

The police from Banshihari Police Station immediately launched an investigation into the case. On Saturday, they apprehended a suspect, identified as Swarup Kumar Sarkar, alias Tikli, aged 30, from Saraihat in Buniadpur. Swarup was undergoing treatment at a local nursing home when he was detained for questioning. Reports suggest that during interrogation, in the presence of senior police officers, Swarup eventually confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Following his confession, Swarup was arrested and presented in the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court on Sunday. The police requested a ten-day custody period but the court granted six days of police remand for further interrogation. The gruesome incident took place around 3 am on October 13, when a loud noise was heard from Mithun’s room. His mother, sleeping in the adjacent room, rushed in to find Mithun’s lifeless body with his hands and feet bound and tape over his mouth. Preliminary reports suggest he was suffocated. Witnesses also reported seeing a white car parked near the house at the time of the murder. Superintendent of Police, Chinmay Mittal stated: “The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details.”