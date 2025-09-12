Bizman found hanging in abandoned godown

Raiganj: In a mysterious incident, 61-year-old businessman Dipak Basak, a resident of Birnagar, was found hanging in his abandoned godown at Netaji More in Kasba, falling under Raiganj Police Station jurisdiction, North Dinajpur district, on Thursday morning. The family strongly suspects that his death is not a suicide but a murder and is demanding a thorough investigation.

Dipak Basak was engaged in manufacturing almirahs and ran the business alongside a partner. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted their operations, leading to the abandonment of the godown.

On the morning of the incident, Dipak reportedly contacted his business partner over the phone and asked him to meet near the godown.

The partner arrived to find Dipak’s bike parked at the location, but Dipak was nowhere in sight. Later, his body was found hanging from the roof of the godown.

Mithu Basak, the deceased’s wife, expressed strong doubts over the circumstances, stating: “The height from which he was hanging was impossible for him to reach due to his weak health and multiple ailments, including high diabetes. My husband never disclosed the business crisis at home.

We urge the police to conduct an intensive probe to uncover the truth.”

Inspector in-charge Biswasroy Sarkar confirmed that although no formal complaint has been filed yet, the police have launched an investigation to determine the

cause of death.