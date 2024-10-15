Bizman found dead in Buniadpur

BALURGHAT: A businessman was found dead with his hands and feet tied at his residence in Chakshadulla, under Buniadpur Municipality, South Dinajpur, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Mithun Chakraborty, who was involved in money lending.

Upon receiving the information, a large police force arrived at the spot. The body was subsequently sent to Balurghat District Hospital for post-mortem examination. According to initial reports from the police and local residents, it is suspected that the businessman was strangled to death. Eyewitnesses revealed that a group of miscreants arrived in a white car at Mithun’s house early Monday morning. When his body was found, his hands and feet were bound and his mouth was gagged with adhesive tape.

Local residents and relatives believe that the murder could have been related to a business dispute. Mithun’s wife was away at her parental home in Hili with their child, leaving Mithun alone in the house. Buniadpur Municipality Chairman Kamal Sarkar stated: “The attackers robbed gold and cash from the house before killing the businessman.

The police have launched a full investigation and it is hoped that the culprits will be apprehended soon.” SP Chinmay Mittal said: “A thorough investigation has been initiated regarding the matter.”