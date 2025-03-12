Bizman cheated of Rs 70L by fraudsters

Kolkata: Despite police and government warnings about fraudsters posing as CBI or police officers, a businessman was extorted for around Rs 70 lakh under the pretext of a digital arrest.

It was learnt that the businessman, a resident of Sarsuna area, recently received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a CBI officer. The man reportedly told the businessman that the Central agency has identified several transactions in his name in two banks of Delhi and Mumbai. A case was registered in this regard and the businessman has been arrested digitally.

After a few moments of this call, the businessman received another phone call from a number having a logo of the Mumbai Police. The caller introduced himself as an officer of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and informed that a parcel containing narcotics was found booked in his name and he is getting arrested.

The fraudsters also asked the businessman to go to Mumbai. When the businessman was trying to convince the caller about his innocence, the fraudster asked him to keep himself locked in his room for three days and send Rs 1 crore. After requesting to reduce the demand, the amount was fixed at Rs 70 lakh. Out of fear, the businessman arranged a loan of Rs 50 lakh. Later he added Rs 20 lakh from his savings and transferred Rs 70 lakh to a bank account.

Meanwhile, a friend of the businessman called him and while talking came to know about the incident. He convinced the businessman to lodge a complaint. Police registered a case and started a probe.