Bizman attempting suicide rescued from Sagardighi

Cooch Behar: Civil defense staff rescued a person who allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into Sagar Dighi in Cooch Behar. On Sunday afternoon, Sanjay Chanda, a businessman from Tufanganj, jumped into the Sagardighi. Upon receiving the news, civil defense personnel and Kotwali Police Station officers swiftly arrived at the scene.



They successfully rescued Chanda and transported him to Cooch Behar MGN Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The motive behind Chanda’s action remains unclear. Dibakar Barman, a civil defense staff member, recounted: “We were at the office when two individuals entered and informed us that someone was trapped in the middle of Sagar Dighi. We immediately rushed to the site with our rescue equipment and managed to rescue him. He was then taken to the hospital. He was dressed in a shirt and pants.”

Police sources indicate that Chanda had recently arrived in Cooch Behar and investigations are ongoing to determine why he jumped into Sagardighi.