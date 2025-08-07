Bizman attacked with sharp weapon over ‘counterfeit currency’

Siliguri: A businessman was allegedly attacked by a youth over a dispute involving counterfeit currency of Rs 100. The incident has spread panic in Ghugni More area of Ward 40 in Siliguri on Thursday. The victim, identified as Priyangshu Paul, is currently undergoing treatment at Siliguri District Hospital. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Chhetri Thakur, a local youth.

According to locals, on Wednesday, Neeraj visited Priyangshu’s shop to make a purchase using a Rs 100 note. Priyangshu reportedly refused to accept the currency, alleging it was counterfeit. Enraged by the accusation, Neeraj allegedly returned the next morning with a sharp weapon and attacked Priyangshu near his shop.

Eyewitnesses said the assailant struck Priyangshu on the nose and throat, leaving him severely injured. Local businessman Himanshu Roy alleged that this is not the first time Neeraj has been involved in violent incidents.

“Earlier, he had stabbed another businessman in the stomach and has long been suspected of running an illegal drug trade from his residence,” Roy claimed. Despite having been arrested in the past, Neeraj was reportedly out on bail and continued to instill fear in the neighborhood. Following the attack, outraged residents and fellow traders surrounded the accused’s house and staged a protest, demanding his immediate punishment. The police have since arrested Neeraj and deployed a picket in the area to maintain peace.