Bizman attacked and robbed in Cooch Behar

COOCH BEHAR: On Sunday night, businessman Subrata Modak (35), was attacked and robbed while returning home in an e-rickshaw in the Debirhat area, under Pundibari Police Station.



The injured businessman has been admitted to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital. During the attack, both the e-rickshaw driver and another female passenger were also reportedly assaulted. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Pundibari Police Station, and authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Modak, who is currently receiving treatment at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital, reported that a group of youths stopped the e-rickshaw, seized the keys, and assaulted him.

“I had about Rs 20,000 with me. After beating me, they fled with my money. The driver and another female passenger were also attacked,” he stated.