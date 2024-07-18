Bizman abducted for ransom rescued by KP from Noida

Kolkata: A businessman who was allegedly abducted for ransom was rescued unhurt by the Kolkata Police from Noida in Uttar Pradesh (UP).



Police have also arrested six persons from different locations in UP and brought to the city on transit remand. The accused persons were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Alipore and have been remanded to police custody till July 23.

According to police, on July 12, the businessman identified as Satyendra Kumar of Patuli was allegedly abducted from somewhere in Sector 20 of Noida, UP. He used to stay at Noida in UP for his business purposes. Later, the accused persons demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from him. On the same day, Kumar’s wife lodged a complaint at the Patuli Police Station.

During the probe, a team from the Patuli Police Station went to Noida and arrested two FIR-named accused persons identified as Samir Khan alias Suhash and Alok Kumar Singh from E-148, Sector 20 in Noida. Kumar was also rescued from a flat there with the help of local police.

After interrogating the two arrested accused, cops came to know about the whereabouts of other accused persons identified as Sandeep Verma, Gourav Barua, Jatin and Karan Thakur and arrested them on July 15.

All the accused persons were produced at the ACJM, Goutam Buddha Nagar in Noida with an appeal for transit remand which was eventually granted. Police suspect that Kumar was abducted over some business dispute.