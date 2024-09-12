Biz meet: 8th edition of BGBS on Feb 5-6 next year

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed industrialists that the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled for February 5 and 6, 2025. She has directed the relevant government officials to begin preparations for the event.



Banerjee led a meeting with industry leaders and representatives from various chambers of commerce to outline a growth strategy for the industry in Bengal. The meeting also included representatives from chambers across different districts. She also instructed officials to identify another 40-acre at Bantala Leather Complex for setting up a new leather goods park, following an appeal from the Leather

Goods Association.

According to a senior official, the existing leather park at Bantala has already become full.

Banerjee also urged the MSME department to earmark land for another garment park at Santoshpur near Metiaburj. Banerjee issued directions for speeding up the formulation of a ‘Start Up’ policy which is being made by the state Industry and

Commerce department.

According to Nabanna sources, it has been decided to hold the first-of-its-kind shopping festival from September 20 to 24 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan as per schedule.

Banerjee informed industry captains that three senior bureaucrats Alapan Bandopadhyay, HK Dwivedi and BP Gopalika will be available for interaction with them regularly to resolve issues associated with business ventures every month.

Banerjee will hold industry meetings every three months.

Sanjay Budhia, managing Director of Patton Group who was present during the meeting said that the meeting was useful, pointed and targeted clearly reiterating the state’s commitment to industrial growth.