‘Biz declines by around Rs 100 cr at Cooch Behar’s Rash Mela this yr’

Cooch Behar: Traders at the Cooch Behar Rash Mela, a hallmark event inaugurated by the Cooch Behar Municipality on November 16, reported a significant drop in business this year. Compared to Rs 250 crore in 2023, this year’s trade volume was limited to an estimated Rs 130 to Rs 140 crore. The 15-day fair concluded on November 30, five days earlier than its usual duration. Municipality Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh attributed the decline to the shorter duration of the fair. He said: “During the Maharaja’s era, Rash Mela lasted for a month. Over the years, it was reduced to 20 days. This year, due to constraints, we had to wrap it up in 10 days. Traders from outside the district struggled to recover their investments.”

The shortened timeline disappointed many vendors, including Ranjit Das, a Kolkata-based seller of winter clothes who has been participating for the last two decades. “I may not return next year,” he lamented. “Shop rents are high and the reduced duration has left little opportunity to do business. Many customers, despite their interest, couldn’t shop.” Suraj Ghosh, president of the Cooch Behar District Business Association, pointed to the timing of the fair as a factor.

“With Rash Mela coinciding closely with Durga Puja and Kali Puja, people are short on disposable income. We had proposed extending the fair until the end of the month, which would have allowed better footfall as salaries came in. Unfortunately, the administration did not approve our request,” he said.

Municipal sources revealed that the initial plan was to hold the fair for 15 days, but the district administration restricted it to 10 days. The police administration cited security concerns as the reason for limiting the duration.