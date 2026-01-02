Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan: State plans EV charging stn with parking

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has moved to set up an electric vehicle (EV) charging station with exclusive EV parking at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (BBMP) opposite Science City, marking a step towards promoting environment-friendly transport and supporting the state’s emerging EV ecosystem.

Sources confirmed that the West Bengal Trade Promotion Organisation (WBTPO) has invited bids from experienced EV charging operators and aggregators for the installation, operation and management of the facility through an e-tender process. The initiative is aimed at facilitating the EV industry while encouraging the wider adoption of cleaner modes of mobility.

Under the proposal, space on the first floor of the BBMP parking area, spread over around 8,190 square metres, will be allotted for EV-only parking and charging.

The selected agency will be required to clearly demarcate and maintain the area with appropriate signage designating it exclusively for electric vehicles.

It was learnt that the project will operate on a monthly rental model, with the private operator paying rent to WBTPO for use of the space. The base rent has been fixed at about Rs 6.45 lakh per month, and bidders will have to quote above this amount. The contract will be awarded initially for three years, with scope for annual renewal on an incremental rent basis, subject to WBTPO’s discretion.

While WBTPO will provide the designated space and facilitate last-mile electrical connectivity, the entire investment for setting up the charging facility will be borne by the selected bidder. This includes procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of EV chargers, as well as development of associated electrical infrastructure such as transformers, cabling and load enhancement. The operator will also be responsible for operations, maintenance, manpower and security throughout the contract period.

The charging station will be designed to support different EV charging standards currently prevalent in India, with provisions for technological upgrades during the contract period if required. The cost of electricity consumed at applicable EV charging tariffs will be paid by the operator.

An official said that the WBTPO will promote the EV charging location through its website and other communication platforms to create awareness and encourage the use of electric vehicles.

The project reflects the state’s focus on making public infrastructure EV-ready while creating reliable charging options at major public venues in Kolkata, it was added.