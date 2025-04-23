Bison strays into Mathabhanga, injures 2, damages property

Cooch Behar: Panic gripped residents of Mathabhanga town on Tuesday morning after a wild bison strayed into Ward 12, injuring two people and damaging property.

According to local sources, the bison crossed the Mansai River and entered the town early in the morning. It first attacked a man out for a morning walk, then charged at an elderly resident. Both victims were rushed to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital, where one is reported to be in critical condition.

In addition to the attacks, the bison also vandalised a house. Mahadeb Das, a local resident, said: “In the morning, the bison suddenly appeared near my house and ransacked it. I narrowly escaped. It attacked two people who are now hospitalised. Even by evening, the animal had not been located and people remained terrified.”

Forest department officials arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information. Despite efforts throughout the day, the animal had not been captured by evening.

ADFO Bijan Nath of the Cooch Behar Forest Division stated: “A search operation is underway. People in the area have been alerted. Due to nightfall, the search will resume on Wednesday morning. Compensation will be provided to the injured as per government norms.”