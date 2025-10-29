Bison rescued from abandoned well in Chapramari Forest

Jalpaiguri: In a remarkable rescue operation, forest personnel from the Chalsa Range saved a bison that had fallen into an abandoned well near the old Chapramari Railway Station around 1 pm on Tuesday.

According to forest officials, the now-defunct railway station once operated inside the Chapramari forest until 1996. Behind it stood a small settlement known as Chapramari Basti.

After the area was declared part of the Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary, the residents were relocated, and the station was shut down. However, a few remnants of that period — including an old unused well — still remain within the forest.

On Tuesday afternoon, forest workers on routine patrol noticed the trapped bison struggling inside the well.

The team immediately launched a rescue operation, digging a temporary passage to allow the animal to climb out. After nearly four hours of coordinated effort, the bison finally emerged safely and retreated into the forest. Officials later confirmed that the animal was not injured and is in good health.