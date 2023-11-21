Bison goes on rampage, injures woman in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A bison went on a rampage in South Kolai Kuthi area under the jurisdiction of Pundibari Police Station in Cooch Behar on Tuesday, causing panic among locals.

Cooch Behar Forest department personnel and Pundibari Police swiftly responded to the incident after receiving the news. Unfortunately, a

woman sustained serious injuries during the rampage.

Sunil Biswas, a local resident, stated: “Around 8 am, Lakshmi Biswas emerged from her house and encountered the bison. Before she could escape, the bison struck her, causing her to fall by the side of the road. Subsequently, the bison retreated into the local jungle. Lakshi Biswas was rescued and transported to the Pundibari Block Primary Health Centre, from where she was later sent to Cooch Behar.”

After around seven hours, the Forest department personnel managed to bring the bison under control by tranquilising it. Bijan Kumar Nath, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) of Cooch Behar Division, said: “After receiving information, our personnel quickly reached the scene and after several hours of efforts, successfully subdued the bison.

Forest personnel from both Cooch Behar and Jaldapara were involved, using sedation shots to bring the situation under control. The

bison was subsequently released back into the wild.”