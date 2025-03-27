Bison enters Cooch Behar village

Cooch Behar: A bison entered a village in Cooch Behar Block-I causing panic among residents on Wednesday morning. The animal was eventually tranquilised and relocated by the forest department after several hours of effort.

According to local resident Aziz Rahman Mia, villagers spotted the bison early in the morning, triggering alarm. “The sudden appearance of the bison created a stir. We immediately informed the Forest department and soon, officials along with personnel from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station arrived at the scene,” he said. The bison was eventually tranquilised near the Giriyar Kuthi area under Folimari Gram Panchayat. However, before being subdued, the animal damaged several cornfields.

Bijan Nath, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) of Cooch Behar Division, stated: “A bison had strayed into the Moyamari area and was later rescued from Folimari. It has been safely released into the Chilapata Forest.

Fortunately, no human injuries were reported, but some agricultural land and crops were damaged. Compensation will be provided to affected farmers as per government regulations.”