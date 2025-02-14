Bison dies after collision with car on NH-17 near Panjhora

Jalpaiguri: A bison died after being hit by a Maruti car on National Highway 17 near Panjhora, Nagrakata, on Friday morning. The driver, Ishan Urmia, sustained serious chest and rib injuries. He was first taken to Shulkapada Primary Health Centre and later shifted to Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital.

Environmental organisations blamed speeding for the accident. Ishan Urmia, a resident of Riabari Tea Garden in Banarhat, said: “I was travelling from Samsi in Bhutan to Bagdogra when a bison suddenly appeared. Before I could react, the car collided head-on.” Local resident Umesh Singh remarked: “The car was likely speeding, given how it twisted forward. The bison wasn’t very large, yet the impact was severe.” Forest officials from Chalsa and Khunia Ranges reached the spot after the incident. Environmentalist Anirban Majumdar called for stricter enforcement of speed regulations on forest roads.

“The police and Forest department must take this matter seriously. There is a supposed 30 km per hour speed limit on the road between Panjhora and Khunia More, yet such accidents continue to happen. If speed is not strictly controlled, more wildlife fatalities are inevitable,” he warned. Sajal Kumar Dey, Range Officer of Khunia Range under the Gorumara Wildlife Division, emphasised the need for better speed control.

“Today’s incident proves that drivers are not adhering to speed limits despite the presence of speed breakers and warning sign boards. We are filing a specific case against the driver for the bison’s death.

Drivers must be more aware and ensure they control their speed on this stretch of road,” he stated.