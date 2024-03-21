Bison attack injures 4

Jalpaiguri: Four villagers were injured in a bison attack in the Baishchala area of Magurmari-I Gram Panchayat (GP), Dhupguri Block, on Thursday.

One of them was rushed to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Hospital due to severe injuries, while the others received initial treatment at Dhupguri Sub-Division Hospital and both were later discharged.

Gorumara Wildlife Division Forest Officer Dwijaa Pratim Sen, along with officials from Nathua Range, Moraghat Range and Binnaguri Wildlife Squad, reached the scene upon receiving information. Section 144 was imposed to control the situation. Three bison crossed the Gilandi River from Sonakhali Forest and entered Baischala village simultaneously, causing panic among the villagers.

Those injured in the attack include Bimal Roy, Aarti Roy, Sauvik Roy and Chandan Bairagi, with Bimal Roy being transported to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Hospital. Dwijaa Pratim Sen, DFO of Gorumara Wildlife Division, mentioned: “Two of the bison were tranquilised and relocated, while efforts are underway to tranquilise the third, which is currently in a lemon orchard. Since it is in a populated area, tranquilisation is deemed necessary. The injured are receiving treatment from the Forest department.”