Bison attack in Jalpaiguri: One dead, three injured

Jalpaiguri: A woman was killed and three others injured in a bison attack on Sunday morning in Raipur Tea Garden and the adjacent Rangdhamali area, under the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Deumani Chik Baraik (62), a resident of the Baghat Line in Raipur Tea Garden. Around 7 am, locals spotted two wild bison entering the tea garden. One of the animals entered the Baghat Line, where Deumani was sweeping the courtyard of her house. The bison charged at her, fatally goring her in the neck. Her nephew, Sajan Baraik, was also injured while trying to rescue her. Both were rushed to Jalpaiguri Medical College, where Deumani was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the second bison moved towards Rangdhamali village and attacked Govinda Biswas while he was working in a field. He sustained injuries and was later hospitalised. A fourth victim, Saurabh Baraik, another resident of Raipur Tea Garden, was also injured in the chaos. Forest personnel from the Baikunthapur Forest Division, along with teams from the Gorumara, Mal and Sukna Squads, launched an operation to subdue the animals. The Rangdhamali bison was tranquilised around 11:30 am, while the other was brought under control by 1 pm. Authorities faced challenges in managing the crowd that had gathered at the scene.

“This is the first time bison have entered Raipur Tea Garden. We suspect they came from the nearby Bodaganj Forest,” said local resident Pradhan Hembram. “If such incidents continue, it may cause panic among residents.”

Divisional Forest Officer M Raja of the Baikunthapur Forest Division confirmed the tranquilisation and stated that an investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the bison’s unusual movement. “Surveillance in the area will continue to prevent further incidents,” he added.