Bison attack claims a life in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A bison attack resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to another. The incident occurred in the Khoko Bari area of the Nishiganj-I village Panchayat in Cooch Behar. The deceased, identified as Ramani Sarkar (65), was fatally wounded, while the injured is currently receiving treatment at the Sub-Division Hospital.

According to local sources, residents of the Nishiganj area in Mathabhanga-II Block spotted two bisons on Sunday morning. The bison rampaged through the area, causing damage to several houses. Upon receiving information, Forest department personnel promptly responded to the scene and attempted to control the two bisons.

During these efforts, Ramani Sarkar was attacked from behind by one of the bisons while she was working behind her house in Nishiganj. She was rushed to Nishiganj Primary Health Centre but was later transferred to MJN Medical College Hospital, Cooch Behar, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Bijan Kumar Nath, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) of the Cooch Behar Division, stated: “Upon receiving the alert, officials and forest personnel from Sitalkuchi, Mathabhanga and Cooch Behar Block-II immediately responded to the scene. Efforts were made to tranquilise the two bison and bring them under control. Eventually, they were subdued and relocated to the forest. We have received reports of the woman’s death and are investigating the matter.”