Bishnupur: Youth shot dead while trying to stop gang of robbers

Kolkata: A youth was shot dead when he and a few others tried to stop a group of miscreants from fleeing in Bishnupur of South 24-Parganas on

Sunday night.

According to sources, Shankar Dhara, a resident of Panakua village, is a businessman. Everyday Dhara’s employee Debashish Pramanik used to hand over the money from the cash box to Dhara at night. To collect the money, Dhara’s wife would lower a bag where Pramanik left the money. On Sunday night when Pramanik was putting the money, a group of miscreants surrounded him and allegedly fired a round but missed Pramanik. When he tried to stop the miscreants, Pramanik was assaulted.

After robbing the money, when the miscreants were fleeing, some local residents who were sitting at a tea stall nearby heard Pramanik screaming. When the residents tried to stop the miscreants, they fired a few rounds. One of the bullets hit a local resident identified as Gobinda Panja. When he fell down on the road and a panic spread, the miscreants fled. Panja was rushed to a local hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

It is alleged that about a month ago, miscreants had robbed Dhara worth several lakhs of rupees by holding him at gunpoint.

Police have registered a case and started a probe.