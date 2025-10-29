Bishnupur: Man beaten to death in front of wife

Kolkata: A gruesome incident in Bishnupur, South 24-Parganas, on Monday left residents in shock after a man, identified as Arjun Dolui (32), was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour Jagannath Sardar in front of his wife.

According to eyewitnesses, the assault took place near Dolui’s residence. The victim collapsed on the spot as his wife cried for help. Locals rushed to assist and, along with the accused, took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was later sent for a post-mortem.

Preliminary police reports suggest the attack may have stemmed from a personal dispute that escalated into violence.

However, another version of events has emerged, indicating that the victim allegedly taunted the accused’s wife and child, provoking a heated altercation. Enraged, the neighbour and his associates allegedly attacked Dolui, beating him brutally in front of his family.

Locals said tension between the two families had been simmering for some time, and this confrontation marked its deadly culmination. Police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt for the absconding accused.

“We are investigating all possible angles and recording witness statements,” said an officer from Bishnupur

Police Station.