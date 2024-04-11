Bishnupur: About 100 families leave BJP and join Trinamool Congress

In a significant turn of events, hundreds of families affiliated with the BJP in Gangajalghati, Bishnupur, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Reportedly, the transition was marked by a gathering of Trinamool workers on Tuesday at a private lodge, where discussions on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were being held.

According to reports, under the leadership of Shubojit Sinha, the TMC president for the Gangajalghati region, several prominent figures from the BJP joined the ruling party.

Notable among them were Narayan Chandra Roy, former block BJP president, Shipra Roy, a prominent woman leader, Shrikanta Bauri, BJP president of the Bhuiphond booth, along with Animesh Chakraborty and Tarapad Mandal, among others.

The collective departure saw approximately 100 workers and their families leave the BJP to join the TMC, added the report. Key leaders of the TMC, including Sujata Mondal, the Bishnupur candidate, MLA Alok Mukhopadhyay, district president Vikramjit Chattopadhyay and block president Hridiyamadhav Dubey, were present at the meeting.

Addressing the party workers, Hridiyamadhav emphasised the importance of grassroots campaigning, urging them to replicate their past successes in local elections to secure victory in the upcoming Parliamentary polls.

He stressed the need to ensure that every household has benefited from the state government’s public-oriented schemes under the leadership of Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The mass defections highlight a shifting political landscape in Gangajalghati and indicate growing support for the Trinamool in the region.

With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, such developments are poised to influence the electoral dynamics and shape the contest in the Bishnupur constituency.