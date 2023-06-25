Birubagh irrigation canal a poll plank for Trinamool

Jalpaiguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced the initiation of the Birubagh Canal construction at a public meeting in Alipurduar in April this year.



As per the announcement, the TMC in Dhupguri block has made a strategic move for the Panchayat elections, putting the Birubagh Irrigation Canal at the forefront of their campaign.

The Birubagh Irrigation Canal has become the main issue in Jhar Alta 2, Magurmari 1, and Sankowajhora 2 gram Panchayat areas of the block.

According to TMC leaders, Dhupguri block plays a significant role in the agricultural sector of Jalpaiguri district.

Hence, it can be considered an agricultural hotspot. During the Left Front era, irrigation canals were constructed with sluice gates on the Birubagh River to supply water for irrigation in the area.

The 10-km-long irrigation canal runs through Jhar Alta no. II Gram Panchayat, Magurmari no. I and Sankowajhora no. II Gram Panchayat, ultimately ending at the Giland River. However, due to a lack of maintenance and left policies, the agricultural community in the area has suffered for two decades due to its poor condition.

This time, the State government has allocated approximately Rs 10 crore for the renovation and construction of this irrigation canal. The actual work will commence after the elections.

Hiramba Kumar Roy, Trinamool’s regional president of Jhar Alta Gram Panchayat no. II stated: “Although the canal was built during the Left Front era, lack of renovation resulted in its deteriorated condition over the past 20 years. Consequently, farmers in the area have been deprived of its benefits. At the beginning of this year, Abhishek Banerjee announced the renovation of the irrigation canal during a meeting in Alipurduar. The people in the area are pleased with this announcement, and the inconvenient irrigation system has become the primary issue in the election campaign. Currently, door-to-door campaigns are being conducted to highlight the canal’s benefits.”